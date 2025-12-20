Electrifying Cultural Roadshow: PM Modi's Assam Tour Highlights Cultural Diversity
Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a grand roadshow in Guwahati, showcasing Assam's cultural elements and BJP's strength ahead of upcoming assembly polls. The event saw cultural performances and a strong BJP presence. Modi also unveiled a statue and inaugurated a new airport terminus during his two-day visit.
In an impressive demonstration of political strength and cultural pride, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a vibrant roadshow in Guwahati, signaling the beginning of his two-day visit to Assam. The event marked a significant moment ahead of next year's assembly elections in the state.
The roadshow commenced at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex and concluded at the BJP's state headquarters. The route was adorned with cultural displays, echoing the diverse heritage of Assam, as the Prime Minister waved to enthusiastic supporters lining the streets.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with other key party figures, accompanied Modi, bolstering the BJP's presence. The tour also included unveiling a statue and inaugurating a new airport terminus, reinforcing the central government's development agenda for Assam.
