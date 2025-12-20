Left Menu

Auto-Rickshaw Driver Nabbed for Kidnapping and Assault in Manesar

A 29-year-old auto-rickshaw driver, Sarvesh, allegedly kidnapped and raped a minor girl near Manesar. The incident occurred on December 13 when he abducted two young sisters. Police arrested Sarvesh after he attempted to flee, but not before he sustained injuries. He is currently under medical care and will face charges under the POCSO Act.

A shocking incident unfolded in Manesar as a 29-year-old auto-rickshaw driver allegedly abducted and raped a minor girl. The suspect, identified as Sarvesh, was reported to have kidnapped two sisters aged six and eight.

The alleged crime took place on December 13 when Sarvesh lured the sisters with a chocolate and an auto ride, taking them to a secluded area. While the younger sister remained in the vehicle, the older sister was reportedly assaulted.

Sarvesh, a native of Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh, attempted to flee but was apprehended by police while trying to escape on the KMP Expressway. In the process, he suffered leg fractures. Sarvesh's detainment and confession have resulted in him being booked under relevant sections of the POCSO Act, with charges pending after hospital recovery.

