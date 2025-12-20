Left Menu

Ishan Kishan's Resurgence: From Setback to Success on the Cricket Field

Ishan Kishan, after losing his place in the Indian cricket team due to mental fatigue and a subsequent cut from the BCCI central contract, has made a remarkable comeback. His dedication to domestic cricket and impressive performances have earned him a spot in India's squad for the T20 World Cup.

Ishan Kishan, once sidelined from the Indian cricket team and removed from the BCCI central contract list due to mental exhaustion, has made an extraordinary return. By dedicating himself to domestic cricket and showcasing stellar performances, he has secured a position in India's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Kishan's journey back to the top involved impressive performances in the County Championship and a standout debut century for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. His leadership in guiding Jharkhand to win the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy further solidified his case for national selection.

Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar emphasized that Kishan's form and experience make him an invaluable asset as a wicketkeeper-batter in the T20 World Cup. The Indian squad, having shifted their strategy, is now committed to nurturing aggressive wicketkeeper-batters like Kishan, with him occupying the second wicketkeeper-batter's role.

