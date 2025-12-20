Ishan Kishan's Resurgence: From Setback to Success on the Cricket Field
Ishan Kishan, after losing his place in the Indian cricket team due to mental fatigue and a subsequent cut from the BCCI central contract, has made a remarkable comeback. His dedication to domestic cricket and impressive performances have earned him a spot in India's squad for the T20 World Cup.
- Country:
- India
Ishan Kishan, once sidelined from the Indian cricket team and removed from the BCCI central contract list due to mental exhaustion, has made an extraordinary return. By dedicating himself to domestic cricket and showcasing stellar performances, he has secured a position in India's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup.
Kishan's journey back to the top involved impressive performances in the County Championship and a standout debut century for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. His leadership in guiding Jharkhand to win the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy further solidified his case for national selection.
Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar emphasized that Kishan's form and experience make him an invaluable asset as a wicketkeeper-batter in the T20 World Cup. The Indian squad, having shifted their strategy, is now committed to nurturing aggressive wicketkeeper-batters like Kishan, with him occupying the second wicketkeeper-batter's role.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Diplomats Convene in Miami to Discuss Gaza Ceasefire Plan
India's Unique Diplomatic Heritage: Lessons from Lord Krishna and Hanuman
PVR INOX Expands with Leh Multiplex, Crompton Secures Energy Patent
Navigating Global Coalition Politics: India's Strategic Diplomacy
Selectors' Bold Move: Gill Out, Kishan In for T20 World Cup