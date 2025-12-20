Breaking Barriers: The First Paraplegic Space Tourist Lifts Off

Michaela Benthaus, a paraplegic engineer from Germany, achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first wheelchair user to fly to space. On a ten-minute journey with Blue Origin, she joined five other passengers, leaving her wheelchair behind to experience the weightlessness and beauty of the Earth from space.

Injured in a mountain biking accident seven years ago, Benthaus was approached by retired SpaceX executive Hans Koenigsmann, who, alongside Blue Origin, made her space dream a reality. Minimal adjustments were needed to accommodate her in the autonomous New Shepard capsule designed with inclusivity in mind.

Benthaus's flight marks a significant step toward making space travel accessible for people with disabilities. Her mission aligns with a broader effort to enhance accessibility both in space and on Earth, fostering a more inclusive environment for all aspiring space tourists.

(With inputs from agencies.)