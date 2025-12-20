Left Menu

Breaking Barriers: The First Paraplegic Space Tourist Lifts Off

Michaela Benthaus, a paraplegic engineer from Germany, became the first wheelchair user to journey to space. Accompanied by Hans Koenigsmann and three other passengers, Benthaus fulfilled her dream through Blue Origin's inclusive spaceflight initiative, highlighting the growing accessibility of outer space for people with disabilities.

Michaela Benthaus, a paraplegic engineer from Germany, achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first wheelchair user to fly to space. On a ten-minute journey with Blue Origin, she joined five other passengers, leaving her wheelchair behind to experience the weightlessness and beauty of the Earth from space.

Injured in a mountain biking accident seven years ago, Benthaus was approached by retired SpaceX executive Hans Koenigsmann, who, alongside Blue Origin, made her space dream a reality. Minimal adjustments were needed to accommodate her in the autonomous New Shepard capsule designed with inclusivity in mind.

Benthaus's flight marks a significant step toward making space travel accessible for people with disabilities. Her mission aligns with a broader effort to enhance accessibility both in space and on Earth, fostering a more inclusive environment for all aspiring space tourists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

