Odisha CM Visits Statue of Equality, Honors Ramanujacharya's Legacy

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 20-12-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 21:57 IST
Mohan Charan Majhi
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, alongside Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain, recently paid a visit to the 'Statue of Equality' in Hyderabad. During his visit, Majhi offered prayers to Ramanujacharya, a revered philosopher and social reformer, and engaged in meaningful discussions on India's spiritual traditions.

The chief minister met with Sri Sri Tridandi Chinna Srimanta Narayana Ramanuja Jeeyar Swamiji, where they explored the relevance of Ramanujacharya's teachings in modern society. Swamiji conveyed his blessings and extended his best wishes for the residents of Odisha.

In a gesture to strengthen cultural ties, Majhi launched an Odia bhajan composed by Sri Sri Tridandi Ahobila Ramanuja Jeeyar Swamiji, dedicated to Ramanujacharya. The release aims to bridge Odia cultural heritage with Ramanujacharya's timeless values, promoting inclusiveness and human dignity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

