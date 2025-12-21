Sunrise Celebration: Winter Solstice at Stonehenge

Thousands of revelers gathered at Stonehenge on Sunday morning to celebrate the winter solstice. As the sun rose, people dressed in various costumes danced and cheered around the prehistoric stone circle, marking the shortest day of the year for the Northern Hemisphere.

The atmosphere was lively, with attendees singing and playing drums, while others took time to meditate and reflect at the ancient site. Erected between 5,000 and 3,500 years ago, Stonehenge was deliberately aligned with the sun's movement on solstices, highlighting its significance as both a historical and spiritual destination.

The winter solstice holds particular importance as it signals the onset of astronomical winter and represents a time of renewal. From this point forward, days will gradually become longer, offering hope and anticipation for the warmer months ahead.