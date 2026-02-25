Left Menu

Late Night Shooting Near ISBT Targets Lawyer Linked to Gangster

An FIR was filed following a late-night shooting at a car carrying a lawyer associated with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi near Kashmere Gate's ISBT. The incident, believed to be an attempted murder, injured one person. Police are investigating and analyzing CCTV footage for clues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 10:09 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 10:09 IST
An incident involving a late-night shooting near ISBT Kashmere Gate has led to the registration of an FIR. The attack targeted a vehicle carrying a lawyer associated with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The case, registered at Kashmere Gate Police Station, includes charges of attempted murder and criminal conspiracy under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.

According to police sources, the complainant, Deepak Khatri, had previously received threats of violence. On Tuesday evening, around 10:10 PM, the car came under fire near the Marghat Wale Hanuman Temple. Five individuals occupied the car at the time of the attack. One suffered a bullet injury to the shoulder and is now stable after hospitalization.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia stated that witnesses provided varying accounts of the number of attackers. A forensic team has inspected the scene, and authorities are reviewing CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify the perpetrators.

