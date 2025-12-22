Left Menu

Controversy Erupts as Actress Lagnajita Chakraborty Alleges Harassment During Performance in Bengal

Actress Lagnajita Chakraborty faced alleged harassment during a performance in Bengal, prompting the Purba Medinipur police to arrest the accused. SP Mithun De expressed regret over the incident, highlighting investigative actions and acknowledging departmental procedural scrutiny. The controversy centers on the accused confronting Chakraborty for performing a devotional song.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 10:46 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 10:46 IST
Purba Medinipur SP Mithund De (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

In a startling incident that has grabbed headlines, actress and playback singer Lagnajita Chakraborty reportedly faced harassment during an event in Bengal. The Purba Medinipur police quickly responded by arresting the alleged perpetrator, as confirmed by SP Mithun De, who described the event as 'unfortunate'.

'This incident is indeed regrettable. Immediate action was taken once we became aware of it, leading to the arrest of the alleged individual. We executed raids as he was absconding and have successfully detained him for a scheduled court appearance,' stated Mithun De. The SP also noted that inquiries are ongoing, with a departmental review prompted by the case particulars.

The controversy began when Chakraborty was reportedly heckled while performing a devotional song, 'Jago Maa', during a private event. She alleged a man, identified as Mehboob Malik, aggressively attempted to confront her on stage. Witnesses corroborated her account, detailing Malik's demand for her to sing 'secular' songs instead. The police investigation continues as multiple perspectives are being examined.

(With inputs from agencies.)

