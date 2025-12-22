Divine Herbal Haven: TTD to Preserve Medicinal Heritage in Tirumala
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) plans to establish a divine herbal garden in Tirumala to conserve rare medicinal plants from the Seshachalam forest. This project, costing Rs 4.25 crore, will also provide educational opportunities and preserve India's medicinal heritage, opening by 2026.
- Country:
- India
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) announced plans to create a divine herbal garden at Tirumala that will conserve endangered medicinal plants from the Seshachalam forest. Located atop the Seshachalam Hills, Tirumala is the residence of Lord Venkateswara.
A holy press release from the temple body details the initiative aimed at preserving India's medicinal heritage, with an estimated budget of Rs 4.25 crore. The garden will be located between the lower and upper ghat roads, near the GNC Toll Gate.
Designed with 13 thematic zones that demonstrate the connections between human health, spiritual traditions, and ecological balance, the garden will offer a serene atmosphere for devotees and serve as an educational hub. Set for completion by the end of 2026, the project will enhance the Seshachalam forest ecosystem.
