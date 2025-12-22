Kosovo's High-Stakes Election: A Nation on the Brink

Kosovo is gearing up for elections on December 28 following a prolonged political impasse that resulted in the parliament's dissolution and a significant financial shortfall.

Prime Minister Albin Kurti's Vetevendosje party, which won the previous election, remains optimistic about gaining majority support amid ongoing tensions and economic challenges.

Delayed international funds and strained local finances underscore the urgency for a stable government to address critical needs in healthcare, education, and infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)