Sydney Siege: Examining the Bondi Beach Mass Shooting's Origins

Australian police have unveiled chilling details about a deadly mass shooting at Sydney's Bondi Beach, linked to the meticulous planning by accused shooter Naveed Akram and his father, Sajid Akram.

According to recently disclosed documents, the pair conducted firearms training in New South Wales and cited extremist views in their justification for the antisemitic attack, which took place during a Jewish event and resulted in 15 deaths.

The New South Wales government is reacting with proposed legislation aimed at tightening gun ownership laws, including citizenship requirements for firearms licenses, in hopes of preventing future tragedies.