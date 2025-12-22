China and Fiji Strengthen Ties at 'Gather in Shenzhen' Salon Series

In an initiative to deepen global collaboration, the Shenzhen Media Group launched the 'Gather in Shenzhen' Salon Series at the China Cultural Centre in Fiji, convening experts and young participants on December 8 and 9. The aim was to fortify ties between China and Fiji and explore future prospects at the APEC 2026 in Shenzhen.

The event was graced by notable figures such as Joseph Veramu from Fiji National University and Pal Ahluwalia of the University of the South Pacific. They joined Chinese scholars in discussing the Global Development Initiative and shared visions for sustainable development, particularly concerning the marine economy and agricultural modernization.

In his remarks, Tevita Boseiwaqa, Acting CEO of Suva City Council, expressed optimism about Fiji-China relations. The 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the countries underscores a robust partnership, with a focus on the blue economy and green energy as essential drivers for bilateral cooperation.

