Left Menu

China and Fiji Strengthen Ties at 'Gather in Shenzhen' Salon Series

The 'Gather in Shenzhen' Salon Series, hosted by Shenzhen Media Group, was held at the China Cultural Centre in Fiji. The event fostered dialogue among scholars and Gen Z about cooperation and opportunities. It emphasized the strategic partnership between China and Fiji, focusing on sustainability and the upcoming APEC 2026 in Shenzhen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shenzhen | Updated: 22-12-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 13:37 IST
China and Fiji Strengthen Ties at 'Gather in Shenzhen' Salon Series
  • Country:
  • China

In an initiative to deepen global collaboration, the Shenzhen Media Group launched the 'Gather in Shenzhen' Salon Series at the China Cultural Centre in Fiji, convening experts and young participants on December 8 and 9. The aim was to fortify ties between China and Fiji and explore future prospects at the APEC 2026 in Shenzhen.

The event was graced by notable figures such as Joseph Veramu from Fiji National University and Pal Ahluwalia of the University of the South Pacific. They joined Chinese scholars in discussing the Global Development Initiative and shared visions for sustainable development, particularly concerning the marine economy and agricultural modernization.

In his remarks, Tevita Boseiwaqa, Acting CEO of Suva City Council, expressed optimism about Fiji-China relations. The 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the countries underscores a robust partnership, with a focus on the blue economy and green energy as essential drivers for bilateral cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025