Violence Erupts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Police Checkpost Attacked
An armed attack on a police checkpost in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province resulted in the death of one policeman and injuries to two others. The incident highlights a rise in terror activities in the region, following the end of TTP's ceasefire with the government in late 2022.
In a deadly attack on Sunday, unidentified gunmen targeted a police checkpost in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan, resulting in the death of one policeman and injuring two others.
The assailants opened fire on the Qazi Talab checkpost within the jurisdiction of Hangu district's City Police Station. Constable Ali Raza was killed, and the injured were taken to DHQ Hospital for treatment. Police promptly responded, engaging the attackers in a gunfight.
This incident underscores increasing terror activities in Pakistan's northwest, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, traced back to the Pakistani Taliban's (TTP) ceasefire end in November 2022.
