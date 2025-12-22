Violence Erupts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Police Checkpost Attacked

In a deadly attack on Sunday, unidentified gunmen targeted a police checkpost in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan, resulting in the death of one policeman and injuring two others.

The assailants opened fire on the Qazi Talab checkpost within the jurisdiction of Hangu district's City Police Station. Constable Ali Raza was killed, and the injured were taken to DHQ Hospital for treatment. Police promptly responded, engaging the attackers in a gunfight.

This incident underscores increasing terror activities in Pakistan's northwest, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, traced back to the Pakistani Taliban's (TTP) ceasefire end in November 2022.