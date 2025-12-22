China Lashes Out at Japan Over Taiwan Visit
China has filed a diplomatic protest with Japan after a prominent Japanese political figure visited Taiwan. The Chinese foreign ministry expressed strong opposition and demanded that Japan reconsider its actions, citing this as a significant diplomatic error.
China has lodged a diplomatic complaint with Japan due to a recent visit by a senior official of Japan's governing Liberal Democratic Party to Taiwan, the Chinese foreign ministry announced on Monday.
Spokesperson Lin Jian stated, "China is firmly opposed and has lodged solemn representations with the Japanese side," calling on Japan to "reflect deeply on its mistake."
This incident highlights the ongoing sensitive nature of cross-strait relations and the diplomatic tensions between the involved nations.
