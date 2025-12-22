Shiva Rajkumar Highlights Goodwill Power in '45' Pre-Release Event
At a pre-release event for the film '45', Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar expressed that goodwill, not politics, can foster change. The film, featuring industry legends, is set for a pan-India release. Directed by first-timer Arjun Janya, it weaves action and philosophical themes over 45 days.
Top Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar emphasized that one does not need political power to make a positive impact, leveraging instead the influence from acting, during a pre-release event for his new film '45'.
The film, featuring industry stalwarts like Upendra and Raj B Shetty, and Tamil actor Vijay Anthony, is slated for a pan-India release. It combines action and philosophical narratives within a 45-day framework.
First-time director Arjun Janya, praised for his dedication, positions '45' as a unique narrative that delves into Indian culture and universal love, distinguishing it as a pioneering concept in Indian cinema.
