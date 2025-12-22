Left Menu

Morocco Triumphs Over Comoros in AFCON Opener Amid Tension and Rain

Morocco launched their Africa Cup of Nations campaign with a 2-0 victory over Comoros, a match marked by nerves and missed opportunities. The home team, under pressure to break a 50-year title drought, eventually found form in the second half with goals from Brahim Diaz and Ayoub El Kaabi.

Morocco began their Africa Cup of Nations journey with a 2-0 win against Comoros on Sunday, shedding initial nerves amid a rain-soaked atmosphere. Despite being favorites, Morocco struggled early on but emerged victorious thanks to second-half goals from Brahim Diaz and Ayoub El Kaabi.

Coach Walid Regruagui admitted the opening match jitters but praised his team's resolve to secure a much-needed win. The missed penalty and an injury to captain Romain Saiss added to the early tension, but adjustments during halftime invigorated the squad.

Man of the Match Brahim Diaz emphasized the difficulty of the game due to Comoros' defensive stance, but noted the importance of continuous improvement in creating scoring opportunities. Morocco now looks ahead to a challenging encounter with Mali on Friday.

