A High-Stakes Meeting: Bihar's Future in Focus
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, marking his first visit to the capital after election victory. The leaders discussed state development and potential cabinet expansion, with further meetings with top NDA figures expected during Kumar's two-day visit.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 13:34 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday hosted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for a pivotal meeting at his residence in the national capital. This marks Kumar's first visit since securing his fifth consecutive term as Chief Minister.
The two leaders held discussions on various developmental agendas pertinent to Bihar, indicating potential shifts in the state's governance post-Makar Sankranti.
During his two-day stay, Kumar is also scheduled to engage in talks with other senior NDA leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with cabinet expansion expected to be a significant topic.
(With inputs from agencies.)
