A High-Stakes Meeting: Bihar's Future in Focus

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday hosted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for a pivotal meeting at his residence in the national capital. This marks Kumar's first visit since securing his fifth consecutive term as Chief Minister.

The two leaders held discussions on various developmental agendas pertinent to Bihar, indicating potential shifts in the state's governance post-Makar Sankranti.

During his two-day stay, Kumar is also scheduled to engage in talks with other senior NDA leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with cabinet expansion expected to be a significant topic.

(With inputs from agencies.)