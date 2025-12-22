Relocating Villages to Renew Buxa Tiger Reserve: A Conservation Strategy

The planned introduction of tigers into Buxa Tiger Reserve faces a delay due to ongoing efforts to relocate villages from the core forest area, a senior official disclosed on Monday. The move aims to ensure a disturbance-free environment for the returning big cats.

The forest department, alongside other authorities, is actively working on resettling villagers from Bhutiabasti and Gangutia to lands outside the reserve's core zone. These efforts are part of a broader initiative aligned with National Tiger Conservation Authority guidelines, actively addressing existing challenges.

According to a senior NTCA official, creating tiger-safe habitats by relocating human settlements is a widely practiced conservation method. This ensures ample space for tigers, minimizing human-tiger conflicts. With no sightings during winter 2024-25, Buxa aims to augment its tiger population with 12 big cats from Assam with hopes for an enriching ecological balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)