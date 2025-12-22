Taj Hotel To Open Doors in Cairo: A New Dawn in Egyptian Hospitality

Indian Hotels Company Ltd, part of the Tata Group, has unveiled plans for a new Taj hotel in Cairo, marking the brand's first foray into the Egyptian market.

Located in the bustling Opera Square, the 300-key Taj Cairo will boast all-day dining, specialty restaurants, wellness facilities, and event spaces, highlighting IHCL's commitment to luxurious hospitality.

This collaboration with the state-run Egyptian General Company for Tourism & Hotels (EGOTH) promises to enhance Cairo's tourism prospects by honoring the city's rich cultural legacy while offering premium service standards.