Taj Hotel To Open Doors in Cairo: A New Dawn in Egyptian Hospitality
Indian Hotels Company Ltd, under the Tata Group, announces a new Taj hotel in Cairo's Opera Square. This marks the debut of the Taj brand in Egypt, aiming to contribute to Cairo's cultural tourism hub through luxury hospitality. The project is a partnership with Egypt's EGOTH.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 14:29 IST
- Country:
- India
Indian Hotels Company Ltd, part of the Tata Group, has unveiled plans for a new Taj hotel in Cairo, marking the brand's first foray into the Egyptian market.
Located in the bustling Opera Square, the 300-key Taj Cairo will boast all-day dining, specialty restaurants, wellness facilities, and event spaces, highlighting IHCL's commitment to luxurious hospitality.
This collaboration with the state-run Egyptian General Company for Tourism & Hotels (EGOTH) promises to enhance Cairo's tourism prospects by honoring the city's rich cultural legacy while offering premium service standards.