Iconic James Bond Films Are Set to Stream on Netflix in 2026

Netflix is set to stream several iconic James Bond films in 2026 as part of a deal with Amazon. The films will be available in multiple countries for three months. This move is part of Amazon's strategy to license MGM's library to global partners. The news aligns with streaming trends.

Iconic James Bond Films Are Set to Stream on Netflix in 2026
Netflix to stream James Bond films (Photo/Instagram@007). Image Credit: ANI
The legendary James Bond franchise is heading to Netflix in a groundbreaking deal with Amazon, according to Deadline. The agreement will allow Netflix to stream classic Bond films like 'Die Another Day', 'No Time To Die', 'Quantum of Solace', and 'Skyfall' beginning January 15, 2026.

This strategic release will be accessible to audiences in countries such as the US, Germany, and France, among others, for a limited three-month period. Following the Bond films, Netflix will also feature other well-known titles like 'Rocky', 'Creed', and 'Legally Blonde'.

Amazon MGM Studios' distribution head, Chris Ottinger, emphasized the importance of continuing to license MGM's extensive library worldwide. This partnership with Netflix showcases James Bond's lasting impact and aligns with Amazon's strategy of delivering premium content globally, while film enthusiasts await the next Bond installment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

