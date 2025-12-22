Left Menu

Tragedy at Vizag Zoo: Lion Cub's Life Cut Short

An 83-day-old female Asiatic lion cub died at Indira Gandhi Zoological Park after developing intussusception, a severe intestinal complication. The cub was under maternal care and close veterinary supervision after refusing food for five days. Despite timely intervention, the condition proved fatal.

An Asiatic lion cub, just 83 days old, has died at the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park due to a severe intestinal complication known as intussusception, officials reported on Monday.

According to G. Mangamma, the curator of Vizag Zoo, the female cub had been under maternal care and veterinary supervision after it stopped eating over the past five days. Intensive medical efforts were made to save the cub, but ultimately, it succumbed to the condition.

The condition, intussusception, involves a portion of the intestine sliding into an adjacent section, obstructing blood supply and leading to serious health complications. A post-mortem confirmed the cause of death, highlighting the complexity of the medical emergency faced by the young cub.

(With inputs from agencies.)

