Russia and Venezuela Unite in Concern Over US Actions in Caribbean

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Venezuelan counterpart Yvan Gil share concerns about escalating US actions in the Caribbean. In a phone call, Russia affirmed its support and solidarity with Venezuela, as stated by Russia's Foreign Ministry, highlighting strengthened ties between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 22-12-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 21:15 IST
In a recent phone call, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil expressed significant concern about the increasing actions of the United States in the Caribbean Sea. The conversation underscored the escalating tensions in the region.

According to Russia's Foreign Ministry, the Russian side reaffirmed its comprehensive support and solidarity with both the leadership and people of Venezuela. This statement emphasizes the growing diplomatic relationship between Russia and Venezuela.

This interaction reflects the ongoing geopolitical shifts and alliances forming in response to U.S. foreign policy maneuvers in the Caribbean and broader Latin American context.

(With inputs from agencies.)

