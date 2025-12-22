Illegal Party Busted: Foreigner Arrests in Farmhouse Raid

Police officials on Monday arrested 18 individuals, including 16 Nigerians, for illegally serving alcohol and conducting gambling activities at a farmhouse event, as reported by officials. Authorities seized 24 boxes of expensive liquor, 16 boxes of beer worth Rs 5 lakhs, and Rs 3.20 lakhs in cash.

Investigators revealed they were tipped off about the unauthorized liquor party at a farmhouse near Behlpa village. Upon raiding the location, officers discovered attendees, many of whom were Nigerians, involved in alcohol consumption and gambling.

A senior officer highlighted that the foreign nationals failed to produce valid visa or passport documents. The two security bouncers were released on bail, while the foreign nationals will face court proceedings and subsequent deportation.

