Left Menu

Illegal Party Busted: Foreigner Arrests in Farmhouse Raid

Authorities apprehended 18 individuals, including 16 Nigerians, for illegally serving alcohol and hosting gambling activities at a farmhouse. The raid, conducted by local police, led to the recovery of large quantities of expensive liquor and cash. The foreign nationals are set to be deported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 22-12-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 21:16 IST
Illegal Party Busted: Foreigner Arrests in Farmhouse Raid
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Police officials on Monday arrested 18 individuals, including 16 Nigerians, for illegally serving alcohol and conducting gambling activities at a farmhouse event, as reported by officials. Authorities seized 24 boxes of expensive liquor, 16 boxes of beer worth Rs 5 lakhs, and Rs 3.20 lakhs in cash.

Investigators revealed they were tipped off about the unauthorized liquor party at a farmhouse near Behlpa village. Upon raiding the location, officers discovered attendees, many of whom were Nigerians, involved in alcohol consumption and gambling.

A senior officer highlighted that the foreign nationals failed to produce valid visa or passport documents. The two security bouncers were released on bail, while the foreign nationals will face court proceedings and subsequent deportation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025