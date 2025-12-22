Pune Book Festival Breaks Records, Ignites Young Readers' Passion

The Pune Book Festival, hosted by the National Book Trust from December 13 to 21, garnered an astounding 12.5 lakh attendees, leading to a record-breaking sale of 30 lakh books and a business turnover exceeding Rs 50 crore, organizers reported.

The event notably drew a large number of young readers, with over 60% of visitors being youngsters, indicating a growing interest in reading among the youth, as shared by Rajesh Pande, the chief convenor. This signals an increasing enthusiasm for literature despite the widespread presence of digital gadgets.

In comparison to last year's figures of 2.5 million books sold and a turnover of Rs 44 crore, this year's festival saw even greater success. Additionally, three world records were set during the festivities. The participation of educators and librarians was significant, with a dedicated convention hosted for over 200 librarians who made extensive purchases. The Marathi Basha Vibhag's stall was a notable attraction, adding to the event's diversity. Preparations for the next festival, scheduled for December 2026 at the Fergusson College ground, are already in progress.