Left Menu

Remembering Chris Rea: A British Pop Icon's Final Journey

Chris Rea, the celebrated English singer-songwriter known for 'Driving Home For Christmas,' passed away at 74 due to a short illness. Rea's career spanned five decades with over 40 million records sold. He battled significant health issues yet continued his musical journey until 2019.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 22-12-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 22:03 IST
Remembering Chris Rea: A British Pop Icon's Final Journey
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Chris Rea, the revered English singer-songwriter and guitarist, died at the age of 74 after a brief illness, as his family announced on Monday. Known primarily for his timeless festive hit 'Driving Home For Christmas,' Rea hails from Middlesbrough, a port town in northeast England.

His career commenced with the success of 'Fool (If You Think It's Over)' in 1978, which became a major chart hit in the U.S., securing a Grammy nomination. With an impressive tally of 25 studio albums and over 40 million records sold globally, Rea became a staple in Britain's pop music scene.

Despite serious health challenges, including pancreatic cancer and a 2016 stroke, Rea continued to record and tour, culminating with his final album in 2019. His enduring legacy includes not only his music but his passion for motor racing, which also influenced his artistic work. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025