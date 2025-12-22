Remembering Chris Rea: A British Pop Icon's Final Journey

Chris Rea, the revered English singer-songwriter and guitarist, died at the age of 74 after a brief illness, as his family announced on Monday. Known primarily for his timeless festive hit 'Driving Home For Christmas,' Rea hails from Middlesbrough, a port town in northeast England.

His career commenced with the success of 'Fool (If You Think It's Over)' in 1978, which became a major chart hit in the U.S., securing a Grammy nomination. With an impressive tally of 25 studio albums and over 40 million records sold globally, Rea became a staple in Britain's pop music scene.

Despite serious health challenges, including pancreatic cancer and a 2016 stroke, Rea continued to record and tour, culminating with his final album in 2019. His enduring legacy includes not only his music but his passion for motor racing, which also influenced his artistic work. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

(With inputs from agencies.)