Farewell to a Festive Icon: Chris Rea Passes Away at 74

Chris Rea, the celebrated singer-songwriter renowned for "Driving Home for Christmas," has died at the age of 74. According to his family, Rea passed away in a hospital after a brief illness, as reported by Britain's Press Association news agency.

Achieving fame in the 1980s, Rea gained popularity in Britain with hits such as "Fool (If You Think It's Over)" and "Let's Dance." His acclaimed studio albums, "The Road to Hell" and "Auberge," each topped the charts. 'Driving Home for Christmas,' a favorite festive song in the UK, once again graced the airwaves via a Marks and Spencer advertisement this year.

Born in 1951 in Middlesbrough to an Italian father and Irish mother, Rea spent years battling significant health challenges, including pancreatic cancer and suffering a stroke in 2016.

