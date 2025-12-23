Left Menu

Jackie Chan Lights Up Historic Pompeii in Olympic Torch Relay

Actor Jackie Chan participated in the Olympic torch relay through Pompeii's ruins for the Milan Cortina Winter Games. The route also included the scenic Amalfi Coast, with Italian soccer stars slated to carry the torch through Naples, part of the relay's 12,000-kilometer journey through Italy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pompeii | Updated: 23-12-2025 09:17 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 09:17 IST
Jackie Chan Lights Up Historic Pompeii in Olympic Torch Relay
Jackie Chan

Actor Jackie Chan played a pivotal role in igniting excitement for the Milan Cortina Winter Games by carrying the iconic Olympic torch through the ancient ruins of Pompeii. This significant leg of the relay not only highlights Pompeii's historical allure but also the global spirit of the Olympic movement.

The relay route captivated onlookers as it traveled along Italy's picturesque Amalfi Coast. The journey showcases both modern sporting spirit and timeless beauty, making the relay an event that resonates with people worldwide.

Continuing the legacy of sporting excellence, Italian soccer legends Fabio Cannavaro and Ciro Ferrara are set to carry the torch through their hometown of Naples. The action-packed journey, covering 12,000 kilometers across 110 Italian provinces, will culminate in Milan's San Siro Stadium on February 6 for the ceremonial start of the games.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turning Global Health Norms into Action: Evidence from WHO Country Impact Pilots

Brazil’s New VAT System: Simplifying Consumption Taxes Without Losing Public Revenue

Regulation, Competition and the Productivity Puzzle in Europe’s Service-Based Economy

Do Climate Policies Shift Emissions Abroad? Evidence on Carbon Leakage Through Trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025