Jackie Chan Lights Up Historic Pompeii in Olympic Torch Relay

Actor Jackie Chan played a pivotal role in igniting excitement for the Milan Cortina Winter Games by carrying the iconic Olympic torch through the ancient ruins of Pompeii. This significant leg of the relay not only highlights Pompeii's historical allure but also the global spirit of the Olympic movement.

The relay route captivated onlookers as it traveled along Italy's picturesque Amalfi Coast. The journey showcases both modern sporting spirit and timeless beauty, making the relay an event that resonates with people worldwide.

Continuing the legacy of sporting excellence, Italian soccer legends Fabio Cannavaro and Ciro Ferrara are set to carry the torch through their hometown of Naples. The action-packed journey, covering 12,000 kilometers across 110 Italian provinces, will culminate in Milan's San Siro Stadium on February 6 for the ceremonial start of the games.

(With inputs from agencies.)