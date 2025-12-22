Left Menu

Italy Celebrates Flag Bearers for Milan Cortina Winter Olympics

Italy's flag bearers for the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics received their national flags in a ceremony at the presidential palace. Participants include Arianna Fontana, Federico Pellegrino, Federica Brignone, and Amos Mosaner. Fontana, honored for her historic achievements, remains a prominent figure as the main flag bearer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 22-12-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 19:47 IST
Italy's ceremony for the upcoming Milan Cortina Winter Olympics saw its flag bearers officially honored at the presidential palace on Monday. With a touch of grandeur, President Sergio Mattarella handed over the national flags to the athletes symbolizing national pride and Olympic spirit.

The notable athletes celebrated include short track speedskater Arianna Fontana, cross country skier Federico Pellegrino, Alpine skier Federica Brignone, and curler Amos Mosaner. Paralympians Chiara Mazzel and René De Silvestro also received recognition, highlighting Italy's commitment to excellence and inclusion in sports.

Fontana, a veteran with 11 Olympic medals, is set to carry the flag once more at the grand opening ceremony at Milan's San Siro stadium. Her engagement marks a significant moment in the veteran athlete's illustrious career. The ceremony also underscored the achievements of her fellow athletes, further energizing Italy's Olympic fervor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

