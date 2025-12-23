Left Menu

Mizoram's Yuletide Spirit: A Symphony of Songs, Sights, and Solidarity

In Christian-majority Mizoram, the 155th Christmas celebration is in full swing, with carols, decorations, and charity activities. The festivities include community events, gifts for orphanages, and street parades. A no-vehicle zone aids holiday shoppers, while families reunite, echoing the true essence of Christmas.

In Mizoram, the Christmas spirit has enveloped the state, with joyous carols and hymns resonating through homes, churches, and streets. Citizens of all ages eagerly anticipate the festival, marking the 155th year of its celebration.

Elaborate preparations are underway as churches are adorned with festive decorations. The youth lead congregational singing, spreading messages of peace and happiness. Urban areas in the capital, Aizawl, and beyond are adorned to reflect the merry mood.

NGOs and churches collaborate in charity, delivering gifts to orphanages and hospitals, while music concerts raise funds for the needy. To ensure a smooth shopping experience, the government has declared vehicle-free zones during peak holiday times. The festive days are marked by reunions and traditional feasts, with some areas celebrating for an entire week.

