TMC Challenges Election Commission Over Voter Harassment Claims

West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress has accused the Election Commission of harassing voters with unnecessary SIR hearings over trivial discrepancies. The TMC, led by a delegation of state ministers and MPs, demands electoral hearings at local offices and urges Aadhaar’s acceptance for voter verification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-12-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 21:43 IST
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal has raised strong objections against the Election Commission, accusing it of creating unnecessary hurdles for voters with SIR hearings over minor discrepancies in the draft electoral rolls.

A delegation including ministers Chandrima Bhattacharya, Shashi Panja, and MPs confronted the Chief Electoral Officer on these issues.

The TMC insists that hearings should be held locally to ease voter participation and reiterates their call for Aadhaar to be recognized in the electoral verification process.

