TMC Challenges Election Commission Over Voter Harassment Claims

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal has raised strong objections against the Election Commission, accusing it of creating unnecessary hurdles for voters with SIR hearings over minor discrepancies in the draft electoral rolls.

A delegation including ministers Chandrima Bhattacharya, Shashi Panja, and MPs confronted the Chief Electoral Officer on these issues.

The TMC insists that hearings should be held locally to ease voter participation and reiterates their call for Aadhaar to be recognized in the electoral verification process.

(With inputs from agencies.)