Amit Shah's Panchkula Visit: A Cooperative Revolution
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit Panchkula for multiple significant events, including inaugurating national initiatives and addressing a cooperative conference. Shah will also unveil a statue of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and participate in a program honoring the sons of Guru Gobind Singh on Veer Bal Diwas.
- Country:
- India
Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Panchkula on Wednesday, where he will partake in a series of significant events, including delivering an address at a national cooperative conference.
Preparations were reviewed by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday to ensure seamless execution of the planned activities attended by Shah. This visit coincides with the 101st birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, during which Shah will unveil Vajpayee's statue and assess numerous public welfare projects.
The national cooperative conference organized by Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited (KRIBHCO) will revolve around sustainable agriculture, with discussions targeting policy and cooperative model enhancements to aid small and marginal farmers. Additional events include inaugurating a Milk Cooling Centre, distributing RuPay Platinum Debit Cards, and honoring new police recruits.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trilateral Unity: Cyprus, Greece, and Israel Fortify Regional Cooperation
Historic India-New Zealand FTA: A New Era in Economic Cooperation
ILO ACTRAV Strengthens Cooperation with Trade Unions During Türkiye Visit
Empowering the Future of Agriculture: Women's Rise in Education
Satcom Integration Poised to Revolutionize Indian Agriculture