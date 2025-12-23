Left Menu

Amit Shah's Panchkula Visit: A Cooperative Revolution

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit Panchkula for multiple significant events, including inaugurating national initiatives and addressing a cooperative conference. Shah will also unveil a statue of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and participate in a program honoring the sons of Guru Gobind Singh on Veer Bal Diwas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-12-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 21:41 IST
Amit Shah's Panchkula Visit: A Cooperative Revolution
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Panchkula on Wednesday, where he will partake in a series of significant events, including delivering an address at a national cooperative conference.

Preparations were reviewed by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday to ensure seamless execution of the planned activities attended by Shah. This visit coincides with the 101st birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, during which Shah will unveil Vajpayee's statue and assess numerous public welfare projects.

The national cooperative conference organized by Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited (KRIBHCO) will revolve around sustainable agriculture, with discussions targeting policy and cooperative model enhancements to aid small and marginal farmers. Additional events include inaugurating a Milk Cooling Centre, distributing RuPay Platinum Debit Cards, and honoring new police recruits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025