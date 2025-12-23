Amit Shah's Panchkula Visit: A Cooperative Revolution

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Panchkula on Wednesday, where he will partake in a series of significant events, including delivering an address at a national cooperative conference.

Preparations were reviewed by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday to ensure seamless execution of the planned activities attended by Shah. This visit coincides with the 101st birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, during which Shah will unveil Vajpayee's statue and assess numerous public welfare projects.

The national cooperative conference organized by Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited (KRIBHCO) will revolve around sustainable agriculture, with discussions targeting policy and cooperative model enhancements to aid small and marginal farmers. Additional events include inaugurating a Milk Cooling Centre, distributing RuPay Platinum Debit Cards, and honoring new police recruits.

