Revisiting the Raj: Felicity Kendal's Return to 'Indian Ink'

Veteran actress Felicity Kendal is captivating audiences once again, this time at Hampstead Theatre, with her performance in 'Indian Ink', a play deeply intertwined with her roots. The production revisits the 1930s Raj era, drawing from Kendal's unique upbringing in her family's renowned Shakespeare troupe in India.

Originally penned by the late Tom Stoppard, 'Indian Ink' explores the cultural tensions of British imperialism through the eyes of spirited poet Flora Crewe. The play, featuring a vibrant British Indian cast, spans time through its narrative, connecting the India of the 1930s with its echoes in the 1980s.

Under Jonathan Kent's direction, the production is brought to life with musical contributions from Kuljit Bhamra, offering an auditory journey that complements its narrative depth. 'Indian Ink' is not just a historical play but a testament to the timeless power of art to bridge cultural divides.