Left Menu

Opposition Leader Urges Action as Healthcare Scandal Rocks Himachal Pradesh

Jai Ram Thakur, Leader of Opposition, criticizes the state government for failing to prevent healthcare mishaps, alleging negligence after a doctor assaulted a patient at IGMC. He calls for immediate reforms, improved security in hospitals, and efficient implementation of schemes like Himcare and Ayushman Bharat to benefit the people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 23-12-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 22:43 IST
Opposition Leader Urges Action as Healthcare Scandal Rocks Himachal Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant incident in Himachal Pradesh's healthcare system has prompted Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur to demand immediate governmental intervention. He expressed discontent over the state's failure to prevent overcrowding and administrative negligence in hospitals.

This comes on the heels of a disturbing event where a junior doctor at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) allegedly assaulted a patient. The altercation, which was recorded and widely shared on social media, has sparked protests from the victim's relatives, calling for action against the doctor.

Thakur stressed the need for concrete steps to address the degrading healthcare sector. He urged the government to fill vacant posts, enhance security in hospitals, ensure an uninterrupted supply of medical essentials, and effectively implement central schemes like Himcare and Ayushman Bharat to truly benefit the populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025