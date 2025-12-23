Opposition Leader Urges Action as Healthcare Scandal Rocks Himachal Pradesh

A significant incident in Himachal Pradesh's healthcare system has prompted Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur to demand immediate governmental intervention. He expressed discontent over the state's failure to prevent overcrowding and administrative negligence in hospitals.

This comes on the heels of a disturbing event where a junior doctor at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) allegedly assaulted a patient. The altercation, which was recorded and widely shared on social media, has sparked protests from the victim's relatives, calling for action against the doctor.

Thakur stressed the need for concrete steps to address the degrading healthcare sector. He urged the government to fill vacant posts, enhance security in hospitals, ensure an uninterrupted supply of medical essentials, and effectively implement central schemes like Himcare and Ayushman Bharat to truly benefit the populace.

