New Charges Against Comedian Russell Brand: A Legal Battle Unfolds

British police announced on Tuesday the new legal actions against comedian and actor Russell Brand, who now faces an additional charge of rape and sexual assault.

The Crown Prosecution Service has authorized these new charges concerning two different women, complementing five existing allegations made in April. Those include charges involving four other women over incidents spanning more than 20 years.

Brand, known for his past as a prominent broadcaster and former marriage to pop singer Katy Perry, pleaded not guilty to these allegations in May. He will stand trial in two separate court proceedings in 2024, where he denies engaging in non-consensual acts.