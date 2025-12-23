Left Menu

New Charges Against Comedian Russell Brand: A Legal Battle Unfolds

Comedian Russell Brand faces a new count of rape and sexual assault in the UK. The Crown Prosecution Service authorized these charges involving two women, adding to earlier accusations of rape and assault from April. Brand denies all allegations, with trials set for early 2024.

British police announced on Tuesday the new legal actions against comedian and actor Russell Brand, who now faces an additional charge of rape and sexual assault.

The Crown Prosecution Service has authorized these new charges concerning two different women, complementing five existing allegations made in April. Those include charges involving four other women over incidents spanning more than 20 years.

Brand, known for his past as a prominent broadcaster and former marriage to pop singer Katy Perry, pleaded not guilty to these allegations in May. He will stand trial in two separate court proceedings in 2024, where he denies engaging in non-consensual acts.

