Trump-Epstein Jet Flights Unveiled: Justice Department Releases New Epstein Files

Recently released documents have highlighted former President Donald Trump's association with Jeffrey Epstein, revealing he traveled on Epstein's private jet multiple times during the 1990s. The U.S. Justice Department disclosed nearly 30,000 pages of files related to Epstein, some including salacious claims about Trump's alleged involvement, though no illegal acts were reported.

The documents include email communications, photographs, and flight records. Trump's defenders argue that the claims are unfounded and part of a smear campaign, while critics point to the significant number of flights and interactions captured in the records.

The newly enacted transparency law demands full disclosure of Epstein's files, causing a stir across political parties. Trump's administration's decision to redact sections has been criticized for attempting to obscure information ahead of upcoming elections, exacerbating the ongoing scandal.