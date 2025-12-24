Trump-Epstein Jet Flights Unveiled: Justice Department Releases New Epstein Files
New documents reveal President Donald Trump flew eight times on Jeffrey Epstein's private jet in the 1990s, including flights with Ghislaine Maxwell. The Justice Department released 30,000 pages of files amid controversy, with accusations deemed unfounded. Trump's administration partially redacted documents, sparking political tension before midterm elections.
Recently released documents have highlighted former President Donald Trump's association with Jeffrey Epstein, revealing he traveled on Epstein's private jet multiple times during the 1990s. The U.S. Justice Department disclosed nearly 30,000 pages of files related to Epstein, some including salacious claims about Trump's alleged involvement, though no illegal acts were reported.
The documents include email communications, photographs, and flight records. Trump's defenders argue that the claims are unfounded and part of a smear campaign, while critics point to the significant number of flights and interactions captured in the records.
The newly enacted transparency law demands full disclosure of Epstein's files, causing a stir across political parties. Trump's administration's decision to redact sections has been criticized for attempting to obscure information ahead of upcoming elections, exacerbating the ongoing scandal.
ALSO READ
Unfounded Claims in Epstein Files Target Trump, DOJ Clarifies
Unveiling Epstein's Secrets: Justice Department Releases New Documents
U.S. Justice Department Unveils New Epstein Documents
Epstein Files Reveal Trump's Extensive Jet Travels
Congressional Showdown: Release of Epstein Files Sparks Political Fury