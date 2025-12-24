Left Menu

Political Turmoil Over AI-Generated Audio Clips in Uttarakhand

Disputes and accusations arise in Uttarakhand as the BJP and Congress clash over the Ankita Bhandari murder case. AI-generated audio clips add to the controversy, with political figures alleging conspiracies meant to tarnish reputations. The BJP calls for public apologies from Congress amidst these serious allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 24-12-2025 00:32 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 00:32 IST
  Country:
  • India

The political landscape of Uttarakhand has been rocked by fresh allegations concerning the murder case of Ankita Bhandari. The BJP's state unit president, Mahendra Bhatt, accuses the Congress of exploiting the case for political gain by spreading conspiracies related to the 'VIP' angle, which he claims insult the victim's memory.

Bhatt's remarks follow the Congress's demand for a CBI investigation into the case under the supervision of a Supreme Court judge, alleging government protection for the accused. He insists that the state's efforts led to life imprisonment sentences for the criminals and dismisses the circulating viral audio as a political weapon.

Former BJP MLA Suresh Rathore further fuels the controversy, claiming his audio has been manipulated using AI to defame him. He seeks a technical probe into these clips, accusing individuals like Urmila Sanawar of personal vendettas and urges a police investigation to uncover the truth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

