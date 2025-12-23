Tragedy Strikes as Teens Killed Filming on Tracks

In a tragic incident in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh, two teenage boys lost their lives after being hit by a passenger train while filming a social media reel on the railway tracks. The victims, identified as 16-year-olds Alok and Sunny Yogi, were found near the Birakhedi railway crossing.

According to Shashikant Chaurasia, Industrial Area police station in-charge, eyewitnesses reported that the boys had been recording a reel for social media when they were struck by the Indore-Bilaspur train. The collision occurred as two trains passed on parallel tracks, tragically hitting the youths.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem, and a full investigation into the circumstances of their deaths is currently underway. This incident has raised concerns about the dangers of social media content creation at hazardous locations.

