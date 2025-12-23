Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Teens Killed Filming on Tracks

Two teenagers, Alok and Sunny Yogi, were killed by a train in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh, while making a social media reel on railway tracks. The incident occurred near Birakhedi railway crossing, resulting in an investigation into their deaths. Both were struck by the Indore-Bilaspur train.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dewas | Updated: 23-12-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 23:03 IST
In a tragic incident in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh, two teenage boys lost their lives after being hit by a passenger train while filming a social media reel on the railway tracks. The victims, identified as 16-year-olds Alok and Sunny Yogi, were found near the Birakhedi railway crossing.

According to Shashikant Chaurasia, Industrial Area police station in-charge, eyewitnesses reported that the boys had been recording a reel for social media when they were struck by the Indore-Bilaspur train. The collision occurred as two trains passed on parallel tracks, tragically hitting the youths.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem, and a full investigation into the circumstances of their deaths is currently underway. This incident has raised concerns about the dangers of social media content creation at hazardous locations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

