Lookman's Heroics Secure Nigeria's Victory Amid Tanzanian Downpour

Ademola Lookman scored a decisive goal to secure Nigeria's 2-1 win over Tanzania in the Africa Cup of Nations Group C match. Despite early dominance, Nigeria faced a brief challenge when Tanzania equalized. However, Lookman’s precision strike ensured the victory, leaving Tanzania winless in 10 games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2025 01:21 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 01:21 IST
Ademola Lookman

Ademola Lookman's stellar performance was the highlight as Nigeria secured a 2-1 victory against Tanzania in the Africa Cup of Nations Group C opener, despite challenging weather conditions in Fes.

Though dominant in possession and chances, Nigeria's inability to capitalize almost cost them. They led with Semi Ajayi's header but were temporarily pegged back by Charles M'Mombwa's equalizer shortly after halftime. Lookman, however, restored Nigeria's lead with a remarkable strike from outside the area.

Tanzania continued their winless streak in the tournament but were left ruing missed late opportunities. Meanwhile, Nigeria, as silver medallists from two years ago, made a promising start as they prepare for upcoming fixtures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

