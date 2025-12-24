Left Menu

Mystery Deepens: Disappearance of Libyan Military Chief's Jet

A private jet carrying Libya's military chief, Muhammad Ali Ahmad al-Haddad, lost contact with Turkish air traffic controllers after departing Ankara. The jet issued an emergency signal before disappearing. Security footage showed a potential explosion near Haymana. Ankara's airport was subsequently closed, and flights rerouted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 24-12-2025 01:20 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 01:20 IST
Mystery Deepens: Disappearance of Libyan Military Chief's Jet
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

A mysterious disappearance unfolded as Turkey's air traffic controllers lost contact with a private jet ferrying Libya's military chief, Muhammad Ali Ahmad al-Haddad, and four others. The incident occurred after their visit to Turkey, raising urgent questions and concerns.

The Falcon 50 business jet took off from Ankara's Esenboga Airport at 8:30 p.m. local time on Tuesday. Approximately 40 minutes later, it vanished from radar screens, prompting alarm and investigation.

Security footage captured a possible explosion lighting up the night sky over Haymana, south of Ankara. In response, Ankara's main airport was closed, with several flights diverted. The incident comes after al-Haddad's discussions with Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler and others.

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025