Mystery Deepens: Disappearance of Libyan Military Chief's Jet

A mysterious disappearance unfolded as Turkey's air traffic controllers lost contact with a private jet ferrying Libya's military chief, Muhammad Ali Ahmad al-Haddad, and four others. The incident occurred after their visit to Turkey, raising urgent questions and concerns.

The Falcon 50 business jet took off from Ankara's Esenboga Airport at 8:30 p.m. local time on Tuesday. Approximately 40 minutes later, it vanished from radar screens, prompting alarm and investigation.

Security footage captured a possible explosion lighting up the night sky over Haymana, south of Ankara. In response, Ankara's main airport was closed, with several flights diverted. The incident comes after al-Haddad's discussions with Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler and others.