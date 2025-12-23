King Khufu's Ancient Boat Takes Center Stage at Grand Egyptian Museum

An ancient Egyptian boat tied to the legendary Pharaoh King Khufu is undergoing a public reassembly at the Grand Egyptian Museum. The cedarwood boat, one of two unearthed in 1954 near the Great Pyramid, stands as a remarkable sight for visitors gathered to witness this historic project.

The painstaking reconstruction of the 42-meter-long vessel began Tuesday and is expected to span four years. Tourists and locals alike watched as Issa Zeidan, head of restoration, orchestrated the complex re-piecing of 1,650 wooden segments. This project is spotlighted as one of the most significant restoration undertakings of the current century.

The museum, a colossal $1 billion establishment filled with tens of thousands of artifacts, including King Tutankhamun's treasures, was inaugurated last month. It is strategically located near Cairo's pyramids, aiming to rejuvenate Egypt's tourism and support its economy through increased visitor engagement.

