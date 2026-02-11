Uttar Pradesh's Bold Push in Spiritual Tourism Infrastructure

The Uttar Pradesh Budget 2026-27 has earmarked significant funds to boost spiritual tourism infrastructure across the state, according to an official statement. On Wednesday, Finance Minister Suresh Khanna presented the budget in the Assembly, emphasizing the enhancement of pilgrimage circuits and visitor amenities at key religious destinations.

The statement highlighted the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple access road project, with the 'Ram Path' in Ayodhya nearing completion. The budget also includes substantial investments for developing tourism infrastructures, such as the Rs 150 crore allocated to the Uttar Pradesh Shri Ayodhya Teerth Vikas Parishad.

The budget further specifies funds for various other locations, such as Rs 200 crore for temple paths in Mirzapur and additional investments for Vindhyavasini Devi Dham and Varanasi. Developing cultural sites remains a priority, with several museums and memorial complexes tied to prominent personalities and communities either completed or in progress.