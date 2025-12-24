India's Wedding Boom: Glitter, Glam, and Destination Dreams

In 2025, Indian weddings were celebrated with spectacular flair, featuring Instagram-worthy shoots and destination extravaganzas, despite the backdrop of escalating gold and silver prices. Couples across the financial spectrum indulged in opulent ceremonies, as indicated by an 8% increase in spending, with an average budget of Rs 39.5 lakh.

Celebrity nuptials of cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal made headlines, while lavish celebrations were embraced by middle and upper-middle-class families. Industry experts anticipate continued spending growth in 2026 as destination weddings rise in prominence, driven by the allure of curated experiences.

The jewellery segment faced challenges due to heightened gold prices, leading to increased recycling. Hotel chains reported significant growth, with a rise in personalized and multi-day celebrations. Digital adoption among wedding vendors is expected to push the industry forward, promising a glittering outlook for 2026.

