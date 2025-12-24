Left Menu

Farewell to a Literary Icon: Vinod Kumar Shukla's Legacy

Renowned Hindi writer and Jnanpith Award winner Vinod Kumar Shukla was laid to rest in Raipur with full state honours. The 88-year-old's work ranged from exploring societal intricacies to capturing ordinary emotions, making a significant impact on Hindi literature. His passing marks a notable loss to Indian poetry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 24-12-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 14:12 IST
Vinod Kumar Shukla, a distinguished Hindi writer and recipient of the prestigious Jnanpith Award, was honoured with a state farewell in Raipur. His contributions enriched Hindi literature with sensitivity and profound simplicity, leaving a lasting legacy.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, along with other dignitaries, paid heartfelt tributes, acknowledging Shukla's unparalleled impact on literary spheres. Sai remarked on the writer's unique ability to blend human values with poetic elegance, highlighting his work's enduring influence.

Shukla's passing marks the end of an illustrious era in Indian poetry. Born in 1937 in Rajnandgaon, he authored acclaimed novels that beautifully encapsulated the human spirit. Shukla's literary journey will continue to inspire future generations and remain etched in the annals of Indian literature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

