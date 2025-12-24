Farewell to a Literary Icon: Vinod Kumar Shukla's Legacy

Vinod Kumar Shukla, a distinguished Hindi writer and recipient of the prestigious Jnanpith Award, was honoured with a state farewell in Raipur. His contributions enriched Hindi literature with sensitivity and profound simplicity, leaving a lasting legacy.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, along with other dignitaries, paid heartfelt tributes, acknowledging Shukla's unparalleled impact on literary spheres. Sai remarked on the writer's unique ability to blend human values with poetic elegance, highlighting his work's enduring influence.

Shukla's passing marks the end of an illustrious era in Indian poetry. Born in 1937 in Rajnandgaon, he authored acclaimed novels that beautifully encapsulated the human spirit. Shukla's literary journey will continue to inspire future generations and remain etched in the annals of Indian literature.

(With inputs from agencies.)