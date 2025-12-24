Left Menu

Vijay Stars in 'Jan Neta' Set to Release January 2026

Superstar Vijay's film 'Jana Nayagan', titled 'Jan Neta' in Hindi, is set for a January 9, 2026, release. Directed by H Vinoth and featuring stars like Bobby Deol, the film's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. It marks Vijay's potential last film before transitioning into politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-12-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 15:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Superstar Vijay is all set to captivate audiences with his upcoming film 'Jana Nayagan', which will be released in Hindi as 'Jan Neta', the makers announced on Wednesday.

The film, directed by H Vinoth, boasts a star-studded cast including Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, and Prakash Raj. Zee Studios plans to release the film in the North Indian market on January 9, 2026, coinciding with the festival of Pongal.

Produced by KVN Productions and backed by Venkat K. Narayana, the movie's music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with an audio launch scheduled for December 27 in Malaysia. This project may mark Vijay's transition into politics, following his recent political party launch.

