Russia's Bold Move to Power the Moon: A Nuclear Future

Russia is embarking on an ambitious venture to establish a nuclear power plant on the moon by 2036, aiming to fuel its lunar exploration programme and a joint Russian-Chinese research station. This effort signifies Russia's determination to revive its pioneer status in the space exploration arena.

The project comes after a setback in August 2023, when the Luna-25 mission failed to land successfully on the moon. Despite this, Russia has laid out plans to proceed with the power station, involving collaborations with top Russian nuclear corporations like Rosatom.

Russia is not alone in this celestial race, as the United States also plans to deploy a nuclear reactor on the moon by 2030. The initiative underscores international competition to harness lunar resources such as Helium-3 and rare earth metals, crucial for technological advancements.

