Bombay High Court Reprimands BMC Over Air Pollution Inaction
The Bombay High Court criticized the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for neglecting air pollution in Mumbai. The court questioned the approval of over 125 construction projects amid poor air quality management, urging the BMC to implement preventive measures. The hearing will continue on January 20.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-12-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 17:34 IST
- Country:
- India
The Bombay High Court has strongly criticized the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for its negligence regarding the escalating air pollution in Mumbai.
A bench led by Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad expressed concern over the approval of more than 125 construction projects, worth over Rs 1,000 crore, despite the city's deteriorating air quality.
The high court urged the BMC to adopt preventive measures and enhance monitoring rather than relying on remedial actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Japan Tightens Grip on Mega-Solar Projects for Environmental Protection
AI Power Surge Revives 'Peaker' Plants Amid Environmental Concerns
Madani Criticizes RSS's Environmental Worship Proposal for Muslims
EPA and MAHA: A Surprising Collaboration Reshaping Environmental Policy
Record-Breaking Environmental Pledge Unites India