Bombay High Court Reprimands BMC Over Air Pollution Inaction

The Bombay High Court has strongly criticized the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for its negligence regarding the escalating air pollution in Mumbai.

A bench led by Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad expressed concern over the approval of more than 125 construction projects, worth over Rs 1,000 crore, despite the city's deteriorating air quality.

The high court urged the BMC to adopt preventive measures and enhance monitoring rather than relying on remedial actions.

