Left Menu

Bombay High Court Reprimands BMC Over Air Pollution Inaction

The Bombay High Court criticized the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for neglecting air pollution in Mumbai. The court questioned the approval of over 125 construction projects amid poor air quality management, urging the BMC to implement preventive measures. The hearing will continue on January 20.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-12-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 17:34 IST
Bombay High Court Reprimands BMC Over Air Pollution Inaction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has strongly criticized the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for its negligence regarding the escalating air pollution in Mumbai.

A bench led by Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad expressed concern over the approval of more than 125 construction projects, worth over Rs 1,000 crore, despite the city's deteriorating air quality.

The high court urged the BMC to adopt preventive measures and enhance monitoring rather than relying on remedial actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025