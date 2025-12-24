Tragedy Strikes on Highway: Drowsy Driver Crash Claims Lives in Rajasthan

A tragic accident on National Highway-89 in Rajasthan's Nagaur district claimed two lives and injured eight others, according to local authorities. The crash occurred early Wednesday morning when a car overturned after the driver allegedly fell asleep at the wheel.

The vehicle was carrying passengers traveling from Jaipur to Balotra for a wedding ceremony. Preliminary police reports suggest that driver fatigue and dense fog might have contributed to the accident.

Among the deceased are Dev from Jalandhar and Amar from Jhansi, whose bodies have been taken to JLN Hospital's mortuary for postmortem. The injured were initially treated in Tehla and later referred to JLN Hospital in Ajmer. Ongoing investigations are determining further details about the incident.