Sorakash: A Deeper Sky-Inspired Fusion by Kansai Nerolac and ANA

Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited, in collaboration with All Nippon Airways, has launched Sorakash, a unique shade card inspired by the sky. This Indo-Japanese initiative highlights cultural values and offers a diverse palette of 85 shades, reflecting the precision and emotional resonance of both brands, while promoting collaboration and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-12-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 17:56 IST
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited (KNPL) has teamed up with All Nippon Airways (ANA) to introduce Sorakash, a specially curated shade card that blends Japanese and Indian cultural aesthetics.

Featuring 85 shades inspired by the sky's moods, Sorakash includes hues of yellow, orange, blue, grey, white, and red. This initiative underscores an Indo-Japanese collaboration embodying the values of trust, quality, innovation, and cultural resonance, aiming to bring Japanese serenity and depth into Indian homes.

Hirokazu Kotera, Executive Director at KNPL, and Shigeru Ishimoto, General Manager of ANA's Mumbai branch, emphasized the mutual commitment to delivering superior customer experiences and highlighted the potential brand growth. Consumers also stand a chance to win return flights to Japan as part of this launch.

