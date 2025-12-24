Sorakash: A Deeper Sky-Inspired Fusion by Kansai Nerolac and ANA

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited (KNPL) has teamed up with All Nippon Airways (ANA) to introduce Sorakash, a specially curated shade card that blends Japanese and Indian cultural aesthetics.

Featuring 85 shades inspired by the sky's moods, Sorakash includes hues of yellow, orange, blue, grey, white, and red. This initiative underscores an Indo-Japanese collaboration embodying the values of trust, quality, innovation, and cultural resonance, aiming to bring Japanese serenity and depth into Indian homes.

Hirokazu Kotera, Executive Director at KNPL, and Shigeru Ishimoto, General Manager of ANA's Mumbai branch, emphasized the mutual commitment to delivering superior customer experiences and highlighted the potential brand growth. Consumers also stand a chance to win return flights to Japan as part of this launch.