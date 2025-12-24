Left Menu

Rajasthan Unveils Film Tourism Policy to Attract Global Filmmakers

The Rajasthan government introduced the Rajasthan Film Tourism Promotion Policy-2025 to establish the state as a filming hub. It offers financial subsidies and streamlined approvals. Productions filmed in Rajasthan can qualify for subsidies of up to 30%, while those using significant local resources will gain additional benefits.

The Rajasthan government has rolled out an innovative policy to boost film tourism, eyeing both national and international filmmakers. Launched by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, the Rajasthan Film Tourism Promotion Policy-2025 aims to attract global film projects by offering substantial subsidies, financial incentives, and simplified approval processes.

The state boasts of a stunning cultural and natural landscape, with its heritage forts and palaces, vast deserts, and beautiful natural locations. The new policy capitalizes on these attributes to establish Rajasthan as a viable filming hub, while simultaneously creating job opportunities and fostering skill development for its youth.

Not only does the policy offer financial attractions, but it also eases administrative hurdles, ensuring a smoother experience for filmmakers. Productions engaging Rajasthan's resources significantly, such as by shooting major portions here or by using local talent, stand to gain the most. The tourism department will support this sector by creating an online portal for industry professionals, further supporting this film-friendly vision.

