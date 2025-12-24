Delhi High Court Declines to Halt 'UP 77' Web Series

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday denied a petition to delay the release of the web series 'UP 77', which is speculated to draw inspiration from the life of deceased gangster Vikas Dubey. Justice Sachin Datta, overseeing the case, dismissed the plea filed by Dubey's wife, Richa, who argued that the production would adversely affect her well-being and that of her family.

The series is set to premiere on the Waves OTT platform. The court noted the producers' declaration that the show remains a fictional piece, unrelated to Dubey's life. As a result, the court ordered the producers to submit an affidavit within two weeks to confirm their statement, and it scheduled further hearings for January 7, 2026.

The court additionally directed that all promotional material must omit references to Vikas Dubey by name, insisting on a disclaimer to clarify any perceived connection to real events. Despite Richa's claims that the series might cause public mockery and psychological distress, the producers maintained that their work centers on a fictional character named Vishal Dubey. The court concluded by stating its inability to intervene at this juncture.

(With inputs from agencies.)